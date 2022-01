The COVID surge isn’t budging just yet. Cases haven’t peaked for most of the nation, with the average at a record of nearly 800-thousand infections a day. Some areas in the northeast are seeing their case rate slowly drop.

In D.C. it’s down 25-percent while Vermont is almost at 22-percent. New York City and New Jersey also report a 17-percent drop over the last week. Health experts warn the omicron variant may not be the last of the pandemic.