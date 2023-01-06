COVID Threat Increasing In The Valley

Chances are increasing that you could contract the coronavirus. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has heightened the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium.

The CDC points to the post-holiday surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region. The agency says it’s due to the increasing spread of the most contagious coronavirus variant yet, called XBB 1-point-5.

Local health care experts say if you’ve been going places without a mask, it’s a good idea to put it back on, and also to get back in the habit of taking the other familiar health precautions. They also urge that you get the latest bivalent vaccine.