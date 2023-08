Dallas-Fort Worth is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but public health experts say there’s no cause for panic. The number of COVID-related hospitalizations in the Dallas area more than doubled from 91 patients on July 3rd to 196 on August 3rd.

The current number of hospitalizations is still significantly lower than the 700-plus reported in the region in July 2022. Areas across the country are also reporting increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations.