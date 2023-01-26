Cowboys Move On From 6 McCarthy Assistants On Expiring Deals

(AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are not renewing the contracts of six members of coach Mike McCarthy’s staff, including senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards.

The announcement comes four days after a 19-12 playoff loss to San Francisco. The loss extends Dallas’ losing streak in the divisional round to seven games. Davis was an assistant head coach, and Edwards was a senior defensive assistant.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin, a former head coach in Miami, also isn’t returning. The other departures are running backs coach Skip Peete, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett and quality control analyst Kyle Valero.