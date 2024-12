File photo: Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Dallas Cowboys owner and CEO Jerry Jones is the winner of Texas Monthly Magazine’s 2024 Bum Steer of the Year award.

Texas Monthly says the Bum Steer of the Year is a satirical way to hold powerful Texans accountable. Jones was co-Bum Steer with the Texas Longhorns in 2010, but this year he’s the sole recipient.