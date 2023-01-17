TEXAS

CPS Investigates Football Workout That Leads To Hospitalizations

jsalinasBy 15 views
0

State officials are investigating a high school football workout that sent several players to the hospital. KDFW-TV reports the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is among agencies looking into Rockwall Heath High School and head football coach John Harrell.

Parents say the players were ordered to do 400 pushups as a punishment, and were forced to start over if someone stopped. Rockwall ISD says Harrell has been placed on leave while an independent third party conducts its own investigation.

Southwest Says Most Customers Refunded After System Meltdown

Previous article

Four Dead After TX Plane Crash

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS