Crash Claims Life Of Edinburg Mother, Seriously Injures Daughter

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg police say it was a mother and daughter in the vehicle that crashed late Sunday night – a crash in which the mother was killed. 45-year-old Idaleen Ramos Sanchez was a passenger in the vehicle driven by her 20-year-old daughter Aylin Julissa Sanchez.

The crash happened at the intersection of the I-69C South Frontage Road and Trenton Road. Both women were thrown from the vehicle and the mother was pronounced dead at the scene. The daughter remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not disclosed what led to the 1-vehicle crash.