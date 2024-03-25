Crash Injures Three Including Fire-Rescue Employees

Three people are injured, including two Dallas Fire-Rescue employees, in a crash in East Dallas early Monday. Police say they responded at about 12:35 a.m. near Hunnicut and John West roads, where fire and rescue crews were all ready at the scene of a one-vehicle collision.

The driver of a black Honda Accord, not involved in the initial crash, hit the back of a minivan at the scene. A man was pinned between the two vehicles and two fire and rescue employees were injured. The first victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both Dallas Fire-Rescue employees had minor injuries. Two suspects in the Honda ran from the scene. Police do not have descriptions but ask anyone with information to contact them.