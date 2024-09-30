Crash Kills Motorcyclist In Mission

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck in downtown Mission late Sunday night. Police say the motorcyclist was heading north on Conway Avenue when he collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Business 83.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver stayed at the scene and police are still investigating to determine whether to charge him. Police haven’t released the name of the victim but say he was 29 years old.