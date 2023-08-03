Crash Leads To DWI Charge Against Alamo Cop

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle into a traffic light pole in Donna late Wednesday night.

Donna police responding to the wreck at Salinas Boulevard and Mile 10 say the driver appeared drunk, he failed a roadside sobriety test, and was arrested. Police identified the driver as 37-year-old A.J. Arevalo, an Alamo police officer.

No word on how long he’d been with the Alamo PD, and his status with the department is not clear.