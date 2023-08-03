LOCAL

Crash Leads To DWI Charge Against Alamo Cop

jsalinasBy 218 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle into a traffic light pole in Donna late Wednesday night.

Donna police responding to the wreck at Salinas Boulevard and Mile 10 say the driver appeared drunk, he failed a roadside sobriety test, and was arrested. Police identified the driver as 37-year-old A.J. Arevalo, an Alamo police officer.

No word on how long he’d been with the Alamo PD, and his status with the department is not clear.

2 US Navy Sailors Arrested On Charges Tied To National Security And China

Previous article

Pittsburgh Synagogue Gunman Has Been Sentenced To Die In The Nation’s Deadliest Antisemitic Attack

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL