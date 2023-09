An 18-wheeler wound up hanging off the Eastex Freeway after a crash early Saturday. The Harris County Police Department said the big rig collided with a Toyota Camry in the southbound lanes near Lauder.

The impact pushed the truck and tandem trailer over the side of the freeway and onto the feeder lanes. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital.

All the southbound lanes were closed before heavy-duty wreckers and deputies were able to get the wreckage cleared away.