The Trump administration’s Transportation Secretary is announcing tighter standards for big rig truckers. Sean Duffy specifically mentioned a 17-vehicle pileup in Austin that happened in March. The driver was a citizen of Ethiopia who was in the U.S. on a work visa.

The arrest report suggested that he had a CDL from a different state and mostly spoke his native language. Duffy said that all states must pause issuing commercial drivers licenses to non-citizens until they can comply with the tough, new rules.

