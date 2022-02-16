Crashed Plane Carried 4 Teens Who’d Been On Hunting Trip

Law enforcement get ready for a search after a small plane crash in Carteret County, N.C., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Authorities say four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend. (WCTI-TV via AP)

Authorities say four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend. The Carteret County sheriff issued a news release Tuesday naming the passengers and pilot, all North Carolina residents. The group had been on a hunting trip in Hyde County and was returning to Carteret County. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon that divers found the plane’s fuselage and cabin in more than 50 feet of water about 3 miles from shore. Crews have been removing human remains as well as aviation equipment that could help investigators determine the cause of the crash.