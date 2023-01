Credit card debt is rising due to high inflation. A new report by Bankrate.com shows nearly half of all credit card holders carry debt from month-to-month. That’s a seven-percent jump from last year.

As one senior analyst put it, Americans are “hanging in there, but some cracks are beginning to show.” The average credit card rate is now at an all-time high of 19-point-six percent as the Federal Reserve hikes its rates to fight inflation.