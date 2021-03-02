Crenshaw Introduces Bill To End Lockdowns

A Republican congressman from Houston is introducing a bill to end the pandemic-related economic shutdowns.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s End Lockdowns Now Act, which he introduced on Monday, would require states and cities to submit reopening plans in order to qualify for federal pandemic recovery aid. He says the act would require the Treasury Department to take steps to recover federal funds if the disclosure requirements aren’t met.

Crenshaw says the bill would also prevent the president from imposing national lockdowns or banning interstate travel.