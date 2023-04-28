NATIONAL

Crews Continue Working At Train Derailment Site In Wisconsin

jsalinasBy 15 views
0
Recovery work is shown at the scene of a train derailment along Hwy 35 Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Crawford County just south of DeSoto, Wis. A freight train derailed along the Mississippi River in southwestern Wisconsin Thursday, possibly injuring one crew member and sending two cars into the water, officials said. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

(AP) — Crews have secured two containers cars along the Mississippi River after a freight train derailment in southwestern Wisconsin left four railway employees with minor injuries.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent says Thursday’s derailment involved two of the train’s three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries. She said Friday morning that two rail container cars that entered the Mississippi River had been removed from the river but she said in a follow-up email that wasn’t the case and that the containers “are secured to the shore.”

Local emergency management officials were expected to provide an update Friday afternoon. Gov. Tony Evers visited the site Friday to survey the train derailment scene.

Edcouch Man Sentenced For New Year’s Eve Murders Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

Previous article

Biden Commutes Sentences Of 31 Convicted Of Drug Crimes

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL