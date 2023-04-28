Crews Continue Working At Train Derailment Site In Wisconsin

(AP) — Crews have secured two containers cars along the Mississippi River after a freight train derailment in southwestern Wisconsin left four railway employees with minor injuries.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent says Thursday’s derailment involved two of the train’s three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries. She said Friday morning that two rail container cars that entered the Mississippi River had been removed from the river but she said in a follow-up email that wasn’t the case and that the containers “are secured to the shore.”

Local emergency management officials were expected to provide an update Friday afternoon. Gov. Tony Evers visited the site Friday to survey the train derailment scene.