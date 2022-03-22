TEXAS

Crews Make Progress In Containing Massive Texas Wildfire

Fred CruzBy 3 views
0
Scorched land and property are left behind, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Carbon, Texas, following the Eastland Complex Fire that came through two days earlier. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(AP) — Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy. The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before. Also, a man was arrested in Ranger, Texas, over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church.

 

Fred Cruz

Ford Recalls F-150 Pickups, SUVs To Fix Brake Fluid Leak

Previous article

You may also like

More in TEXAS