Crews Make Progress In Containing Massive Texas Wildfire

Scorched land and property are left behind, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Carbon, Texas, following the Eastland Complex Fire that came through two days earlier. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Scorched land and property are left behind, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Carbon, Texas, following the Eastland Complex Fire that came through two days earlier. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(AP) — Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy. The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before. Also, a man was arrested in Ranger, Texas, over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church.