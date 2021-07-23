NATIONAL

Crews Make Progress On Huge Oregon Fire

By 134 views
0
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe Canyon Fire Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Colton, Wash. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

(AP) — Crews are making progress against the nation’s largest wildfire in Oregon even as fires in neighboring California continue to threaten homes. The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, is 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes. Fire officials say they’ve surrounded much of the bottom half. An upper eastern edge is still advancing toward thousands of homes but authorities say the pace is slower than last week, when the fire exploded. In California, blowing embers from the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe ignited a fast-moving spot fire, prompting a new evacuation near Topaz Lake on the California-Nevada line.

 

To Reach A Peace Deal, Taliban Say Afghan President Must Go

Previous article

At Least 100 US Athletes Unvaccinated As Olympics Begin

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL