Crews Race To Limit Damage From Major California Oil Spill

Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags trying to stop further oil crude incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(AP) — Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history. An underwater Southern California pipeline started leaking oil late Friday or early Saturday. The pipeline is owned by Amplify Energy. CEO Martyn Willsher said Sunday that divers were still trying to determine exactly where the leak occurred. The pipeline and three oil platforms it serves have been shut down. Officials said Saturday that at least 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County. Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the city’s beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months.