Crews Remove 1,100 Tons Of Steel From Baltimore Bridge Collapse Site

Salvage crews are doing some heavy lifting as they work to clear the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge and open a third temporary shipping channel by month’s end.
Speaking on Tuesday, Maryland Governor Wes Moore noted that in the three weeks since the deadly collapse, crews have removed eleven-hundred tons of steel from the water. That’s roughly equivalent to five times the weight of the Statue of Liberty.
Moore said the work has been done without a single injury on the job. The governor also said that he plans to travel to Washington again to continue the push for full federal funding to rebuild the bridge.