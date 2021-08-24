Crews Scour Debris For Missing People After Tennessee Floods

Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)

(AP) — Crews with chainsaws and heavy equipment are clearing their way through trees matted with vegetation, garbage and debris from homes as searchers scour a creek for more flooding victims in rural Tennessee.

Even cars and sheds are woven into the tangle of debris lining Trace Creek in Humphreys County, where the town of Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday’s flooding that killed more than 20 people.

Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said excavators were moving the largest pieces of debris as search teams started from Waverly and moved slowly downstream. Fewer than 10 people remained unaccounted for Tuesday.