Crime Numbers Show Mixed Results In DFW

Police in Dallas say the latest numbers show a decline in violent crimes, but the murder rate has increased. In Dallas, overall violent crime is down over 12-percent compared to last year. But the city has seen 230 murders so far this year, a more than 10-percent increase.

Next door in Fort Worth, the homicide numbers have dropped more than 21-percent so far this year. Both Dallas and Fort Worth say they are seeing positive results from new crime reduction initiatives recently put in place in both cities.

