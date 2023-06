Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed will not get a new trial. The State Court of Criminal Appeals voted seven-one on Wednesday to reject Reed’s claim of innocence in the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites.

The ruling comes almost four years after the Court stopped Reed’s scheduled execution to review the case, which has attracted national attention. Reed is still allowed to look into DNA testing to prove his innocent following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in April.