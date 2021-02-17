Crippling Weather Hampers Vaccine Deliveries, Distribution

An electronic message board advises drivers of potential congestion on the intersecting interstate as they drive south on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — Just as vaccine efforts ramp up and gain speed, the icy blast across much of the United States injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday. Deliveries have been halted in many places and countless appointments canceled. In Washington, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients, said weather was impacting distribution and deliveries. He added that in places where .vaccination sites are closed, like Texas, the government is encouraging sites to increase their hours once they are able to open. The U.S. is vaccinating on average 1.7 million Americans per day, up from under 1 million a month ago.