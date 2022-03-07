WORLD

Crisis Deepens, Ukraine Accuses Moscow Of ‘medieval’ Tactics

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
A firefighter holds the baby of a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

(AP) — The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deepening as Russian forces intensify their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grow increasingly scarce.

Ukraine says it is facing a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission. A third round of talks between the two sides Monday ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting.

Russia’s top negotiator says he expects those corridors to finally start functioning Tuesday.

 

Study: Mild COVID Cases Possibly Linked To Brain Damage

Previous article

US Gasoline Prices Rise Again On Talk Of Banning Russian Oil

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD