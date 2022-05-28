Critical Fire Condition Warnings Issued Across US Southwest

Carson Hot Shots Henry Hornberger, left, and Tyler Freeman cut up a hollow tree that was burning on the inside, Monday May 23, 2022, as they and their co-workers work on hot spots from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in the Carson National Forest west of Chacon, N.M. Crews in northern New Mexico have cut and cleared containment lines around nearly half of the perimeter of the nation’s largest active wildfire while bracing for a return of weather conditions that might fan flames and send embers aloft. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Authorities are warning that much of the U.S. Southwest will see critical fire conditions this weekend. The so-called red flag warnings come as crews in northern New Mexico work to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire.

The 7-week-old fire is the largest in New Mexico history and has burned 491 square miles east of Santa Fe since being started in April. Crews are patrolling partially burned areas and clearing and cutting containment lines.

The National Weather Service’s red flag warnings have been issued for parts of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.