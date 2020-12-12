Critics Of Electoral College Push For Popular Vote Compact

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Travonna Thompson-Wiley, with the Black Action Coalition, speaks at the "Count Every Vote - Protect Every Person," rally and march in Occidental Park in Seattle. The coalition demanded that every vote is counted and orderly transition of power, as well as the elimination the Electoral College. The acrimonious 2020 presidential election is spotlighting an effort to get rid of the current Electoral College system and instead elect America's leader by a national popular vote. Advocates hope it'll be in place by the next presidential election. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP, File)