Critics Of Electoral College Push For Popular Vote Compact

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Travonna Thompson-Wiley, with the Black Action Coalition, speaks at the "Count Every Vote - Protect Every Person," rally and march in Occidental Park in Seattle. The coalition demanded that every vote is counted and orderly transition of power, as well as the elimination the Electoral College. The acrimonious 2020 presidential election is spotlighting an effort to get rid of the current Electoral College system and instead elect America's leader by a national popular vote. Advocates hope it'll be in place by the next presidential election. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP, File)

(AP) — When the Electoral College meets Monday, its detractors hope it marks the beginning of the end of a system that twice this century has vaulted the loser of the popular vote to the presidency. This year’s presidential race provides the latest motivation for change to supporters of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It would compel member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on. Virginia may be next. Advocates hope, perhaps unrealistically, that it will be in place by the next presidential election in 2024.

 

