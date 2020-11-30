Croatia’s Prime Minister Tests Positive

(AP)–Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Government spokesman Marko Milic says Plenkovic is feeling fine and will continue to perform his duties from his home.

The announcement came after Plenkovic’s wife tested positive for the virus on weekend. Plenkovic’s initial test came out negative but was repeated on Monday. Croatia has faced weeks of soaring infections with the new coronavirus.

On Monday, Croatia reported a record death toll of 74 fatalities in the past 24 hours and 1,830 new infections. The government on Monday also tightened travel restrictions requesting a negative test for most people seeking to enter the country.