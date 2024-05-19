Crockett Accuses Greene Of Racism Following Oversight Committee Clash

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett is accusing Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of racism. In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Crockett discussed Greene’s comments during a Congressional hearing that descended into chaos after the Georgia lawmaker taunted Crockett over her false eyelashes.

The House Oversight Committee was holding a hearing on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress when Greene and Crockett began arguing, and Greene said “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” Crockett later implied that Greene had a “bleach blonde bad built butch body.”