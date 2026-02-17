Texas Democrats voting in the US Senate primary face a choice between two similar candidates.

US Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas and Austin state Representative James Talarico are both far-left candidates who want to soak the rich and impeach President Trump. Both are millennials who have comparable legislative experience.

Their main difference is style. Crockett poses as a street fighter, while Talarico is a Presbyterian seminary student. The primary elections in Texas are on March 3rd.