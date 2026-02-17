Shutterstock

Texas Democrats voting in the US Senate primary face a choice between two similar candidates.

US Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas and Austin state Representative James Talarico are both far-left candidates who want to soak the rich and impeach President Trump. Both are millennials who have comparable legislative experience.

Their main difference is style. Crockett poses as a street fighter, while Talarico is a Presbyterian seminary student. The primary elections in Texas are on March 3rd.

South American Gang Blamed For 60+ Houston-Area Home Burglaries

Previous article

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Who Led The Civil Rights Movement For Decades After King, Has Died At 84

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS