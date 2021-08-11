Cross Border Gunfire Erupts Near Rio Grande

Gunfire from Mexico sends an El Paso sector Border Patrol agent scrambling for cover near the Rio Grande.

The agent assigned to the Ysleta Station had to take cover behind his vehicle to avoid being hit Tuesday morning by the river near Riverside Middle School. It is the second such incident to occur in the same vicinity since Friday.

In neither case did the Border Patrol agent return fire nor was anyone hurt in either shooting. The FBI and Mexican law enforcement are involved in the investigation of the incidents.