A child living in Brooklyn, New York, is accused of making a series of threats against the Uvalde School District in Texas. Police say there were swatting calls and social media threats directed at one of the families impacted by the Robb Elementary school shooting.

The feds say a second school district, which is in San Antonio, and one in Florida also recently received threats. No age was given on the child, who now faces one felony count of making a terroristic threat