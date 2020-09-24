Crowd Jeers As Trump Pays Respects At Court To Ginsburg

President Donald Trump pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Thursday, Sept. 24 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

President Donald Trump pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Thursday, Sept. 24 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

(AP) – President Donald Trump was booed as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump – both wearing masks – went to the court Thursday and stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin.

Ginsburg’s death has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election. Trump is expected to name a replacement on Saturday. Moments after Trump arrived at the court, booing could be heard from spectators who then chanted “Vote him out.”