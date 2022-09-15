Crowds Queue For Queen’s Coffin As Charles Spends Quiet Day

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) — Thousands of mourners have spent hours waiting in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles (7 kilometers) past Tower Bridge on Thursday.

King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died a week ago at age 96. Buckingham Palace released details of plans for the queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.