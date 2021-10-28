Crucial Engine Test Conducted Ahead Of Planned First-Ever Orbital Rocket Launch From Boca Chica

SpaceX has conducted the first static-fire test of the powerful engines that will propel a Starship rocket prototype into orbit for the very first time from Boca Chica Beach.

According to Tesmanian.com, crews test-fired the rocket’s vacuum-optimized Raptor engines – the type of engine designed for orbital flight. Plans are to launch the 160-foot tall rocket, dubbed SN20, into orbit, and assess its design and performance before landing it off the coast of Hawaii. It remains unclear when the historic launch will take place.

Operations are pending the FAA’s new environmental assessment of the entire SpaceX Boca Chica testing and launch site. The assessment was required since SpaceX has greatly expanded its operations on coastal Cameron County beyond its original plans laid out in 2014.