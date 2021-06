The Royal Caribbean cruise line isn’t requiring passengers on ships departing from Texas to show a vaccination passport.

On Friday, the company announced the only passengers who need to show proof of vaccination are those who board ships in Seattle and the Bahamas.

Passengers who board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in a port in Florida or in Galveston don’t have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Details on cruises from Galveston are available at RoyalCaribbean-dot-Com.