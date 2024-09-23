Cruz, Allred Agree To Live TV Debate On October 15th

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred are agreeing to a live TV debate next month. Cruz, the Republican incumbent, and Allred, the Democratic challenger, will debate in a televised event in Dallas on October 15th, less than a week before early voting begins for the November 5th election.

Cruz is running for his third six-year term in the Senate. Allred is a three-term congressman from Dallas, and is running a more moderate race than the one conducted by Cruz’s challenger Beto O’Rourke in 2018.