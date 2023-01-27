Cruz Among Republicans Backing Soldiers Who Refused COVID Shot

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is one of a group of Republicans who want to reinstate service members who were fired for refusing the COVID vaccine. Cruz is also pushing to award those soldiers back pay because he claims they were “wrongfully” terminated.

The recently passed defense bill ended the vaccine mandate, but it doesn’t redress those who were fired for refusing to obey orders. For personnel who don’t want their jobs back, the Cruz-backed bill would change their military paperwork to show they were honorably discharged.