Actress Sydney Sweeney, who is part of a controversial ad campaign, has an unlikely supporter in Senator Ted Cruz. The Texas Republican blasted who he called the “crazy left” for their criticism.

The advertising from American Eagle uses the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” Critics say the wordplay brings up visions of Nazi eugenics, which suggested humanity could be improved through selective breeding. The fashion brand said in a statement that the campaign meant to “push boundaries.”