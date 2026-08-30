Senator Ted Cruz is calling for free and fair elections to be held soon in Venezuela. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the Texas Republican said they should proceed no later than “midway through next year.”

The comment follows President Trump’s announcement of what he called the “the biggest oil deal in world history” with Venezuela. In a Friday night Truth social post, Trump says the U.S. has “secured majority U.S. control of more than 65-billion barrels of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer.”