Cruz Considers Another Presidential Run, Criticizes Pro-Palestinian Democrats

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said he’ll make another run for the White House in the future. Cruz ran for president in 2016 and won the GOP primary in Texas, but he dropped out of the race after Donald Trump won the Indiana primary.

He says he didn’t run for president this time around because he figured he could be more effective in the Senate opposing policies pushed by Democrats.

Cruz is running for a third Senate term in 2024. He’s critical of his Democratic colleagues for supporting Palestine in the war between Israel and Hamas.