Amy Coney Barrett speaks after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed to be a Supreme Court justice by the Senate earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Amy Coney Barrett speaks after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed to be a Supreme Court justice by the Senate earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Both U.S. Senators from Texas are among those who voted Monday evening to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

John Cornyn and Ted Cruz joined every other Republican except for Maine Republican Susan Collins in confirming President Donald Trump’s nomination of Barrett to the high court.

Barrett will fill the vacated seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.