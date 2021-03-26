Cruz, Cornyn To Lead Senate Delegation On Tour Of RGV

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other members of the Republican Conference leave a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will be leading a delegation of their Senate colleagues on a tour of the southern border today.

The Texas Republicans will be taking more than a dozen senators to the Rio Grande Valley to see the impact that a surge in border crossings is having on the area.

Cornyn said yesterday that the Biden administration created the surge by repealing Trump-era immigration policies. But the Senator added that he and his colleagues would like to find a bipartisan solution to the immigration crisis, saying it would be good for both Texas and the rest of the country.