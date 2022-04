Both U.S. senators from Texas are among the Republicans who voted against the confirmation of President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the high court on Thursday. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn voted against her nomination, joining an almost party-line vote of 53-47.

Cruz and Cornyn had respectful things to say about Jackson, but said her judicial philosophy could harm both the court and the nation.