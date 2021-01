Both U.S. senators from Texas are on record as opposing the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn joined most of their GOP colleagues on Tuesday in support of a measure that would have declared the trial unconstitutional.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky raised a point of order concerning the constitutionality of impeaching an official who is already out of office. The measure was ultimately tabled, and the impeachment trial continued.