Cruz, Cuellar Tout Passage Of Bill Speeding Approval Of Border Bridge Projects

Two members of the Texas congressional delegation are touting the passage of their proposed reform to the presidential process for border bridge projects. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar [[ KWAY-yar ]] held a press conference on Thursday at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. The Republican senator and the Democratic congressman led a bipartisan effort to speed up the presidential permitting process for bridges at Laredo, Eagle Pass, and Brownsville. President Joe Biden recently signed their proposal into law.

