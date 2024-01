U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is endorsing former President Donald’s run for the White House this year. The Texas Republican had come under pressure from Trump and his supporters to back his campaign.

Cruz announced his endorsement while appearing with Sean Hannity on Fox News, the day after Trump handily won the Iowa caucuses at the start of the 2024 presidential race.

Cruz had said he wanted to see how things went in Iowa before giving his endorsement. Cruz defeated Trump in Iowa in the 2016 race.