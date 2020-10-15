TEXAS

Cruz Hits Dems For Virtual Attendance At Barrett Confirmation Hearing

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Senator Ted Cruz is criticizing some Senate Democrats who aren’t attending Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in person.

The Texas Republican pointed it out Wednesday as senators continued to question President Trump’s nominee to the nation’s highest court. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said many Democrats are following the procedures on TV from their offices because of the pandemic.

Barrett was in her second day of answering questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

