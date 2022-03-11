Cruz Joins Truckers’ Convoy In DC Pandemic Protest

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is lending his support to the truckers’ convoy that has arrived at the nation’s capital.

The Texas Republican rode shotgun on an 18-wheeler that had driven into Washington, D.C., from Maryland with two American flags flying from its bed. Cruz then spoke at a makeshift podium on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

The convoy of truckers have driven across the nation to protest vaccine and mask mandates that Cruz says restrict individual liberty. Many of those mandates have recently been lifted.