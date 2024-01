U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says he’ll be keeping an eye on next week’s Iowa caucuses as he faces pressure to endorse Donald Trump.

Cruz won the state’s critical first-in-the-nation contest when he ran for the White House against Trump in 2016. The Texas Republican stated on Wednesday that he’ll give his “full support” to whoever ultimately wins the GOP nomination.

Trump leads the polls in Iowa, but he and his supporters are becoming frustrated with Cruz’s non-committal so far.